Howell Police Chief Retiring

April 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After nearly three decades of serving the community, Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor is retiring.



A proclamation of appreciation for his more than 25 years of service was presented at Monday night’s Howell City Council meeting.



Mayor Bob Ellis presented the plaque, which stated that Mannor’s leadership has inspired pride and confidence within the department – setting an example for all officers to follow. It further stated Mannor has fostered positive relationships with citizens, businesses, and fellow officers - ensuring the department remains a “beacon of safety and trust”.



Mannor commented that it’s “easy to look good when you’re surrounded by exceptional people” and he works with exceptional people every day. He said it’s a bittersweet occasion because he’s been with the City for a long time at 29 years. Mannor said he is looking forward to retirement and enjoying some time off but doesn’t really have a lot of plans and will likely work part time somewhere.



Mannor also received a special surprise “Living Legend Award” from the Howell Downtown Development Authority, which was presented by DDA Director Kate Litwin. The award was a GOAT – for “Greatest Of All Time” and Litwin detailed the positive relationship developed with the department and community under Mannor’s leadership.



Mannor’s last day will be Monday, April 30th and current Deputy Chief Michael Dunn will be moving up to the chief role.



Chief Mannor has worked for the City of Howell since 1999; he was promoted to Sergeant in 2005, Deputy Chief in 2014, and Chief of Police in 2020.



A memo from City Manager Erv Suida states that “Chief Mannor, over his 25 years, has been an incredible asset to this community with his unique style and methods that have helped shape the next generation of leaders in the police department. He leaves behind him a legacy and a department from which the City of Howell will benefit for many years. Part of that legacy is the creation of a department of highly professional and dedicated officers prepared to continue the pursuit of excellence. We are fortunate to have a department ready to move forward upon his departure, and I am prepared to appoint Deputy Chief Mike Dunn to the position of Police Chief with an effective date of May 1, 2024”.



Deputy Chief Dunn was hired as a full-time officer for the City of Howell in 2007, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2016, and became the Deputy Chief in 2020. Dunn’s vast and unique experiences as a US Marine, a veteran Howell Police Officer, an FBI National Academy graduate, and a Certified Tourism Ambassador were said to make him the “perfect candidate”. The City said his continued involvement in the community, solid ethical morals, professional accolades, and ability to lead are testaments to his dedication.



Through succession planning, the Department’s Accreditation Manager, former Howell Police Sergeant Matthew Kelleher, will be taking over the role of Deputy Chief. The accreditation manager position will not be filled.