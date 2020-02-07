Howell Police Receive Accreditation Honor

February 7, 2020

A local police department is being recognized for keeping with the highest standards and best practices in the state.



The Howell Police Department is receiving accreditation status from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. This past November, auditors from the Commission visited the department, completing a rigorous review of Howell Police’s operations, facilities, administrative practices, policies, and procedures. They determined that the department complies with best practices and meets the 105 highest standards for law enforcement agencies and the profession in the state.



Howell Police Chief George Basar said he is “proud of the men and women who work for us, work hard, and try hard every day. And this really was a team effort-department wide effort to achieve accreditation. Aside from being the only one in Livingston County, we’re one of only 24 law enforcement agencies in the State of Michigan to achieve accreditation.”



The work doesn’t slow down or ease up now that the department is being accredited. Howell Police will need to submit annual reports attesting to their compliance of standards throughout the three-year accreditation.



At this coming Monday’s Howell City Council meeting, representatives from the Commission will be on hand to formally present the Certificate of Accreditation to Chief Basar and the department. That meeting begins at 7pm. (MK)