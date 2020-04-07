Promotions Announced In Howell Police Department

April 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Some recent promotions within the Howell Police Department have been announced.



During Monday night’s virtual City Council meeting, outgoing Howell Police Chief George Basar made some announcements based on his upcoming retirement in May, as well as the promotion of Scott Mannor to chief. Basar said he’s been looking to make a smooth transition as he transitions out and Mannor comes in. He said last Friday, Mannor selected Mike Dunn as the new deputy chief. He’ll assume his duties May 1st, which Basar says left a vacancy in the sergeant ranks. He says current detective Derek Burke was on the sergeant eligibility list and he was promoted to sergeant, which will take effect May 4th. Basar says the only position left to fill is to select a new individual to fill the detective position. He says they’ll do a posting this week but noted they have probably at least four well-qualified internal candidates who will apply for that position.



Basar is retiring after 47 years in the law enforcement profession. He’s been with the Howell Police Department for the past 14 years. Incoming Chief Mannor has worked for the City since 1999. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 and Deputy Chief in 2014. A formal ceremony honoring Basar’s service and passing of the torch to Mannor was previously scheduled for the April 20th council meeting but things have changed with the current public health crisis.



At Monday’s meeting, some council members questioned if there was hope of a future going-away event that wasn’t virtual. Interim City Manager Erv Suida said he’s hoping to do something special yet to wish Basar well in his retirement and recognize those being promoted. He joked that hopefully it will be personable so everyone can actually shake hands and get closer than six feet.