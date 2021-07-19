Howell Police Detective Promoted To Sergeant

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A detective with the Howell Police Department is moving up in the ranks.



Detective Brooke Briggs has been promoted to sergeant and was officially recognized during last week’s City Council meeting. An oath was administered by the clerk to Briggs and a ceremonial pinning of the badge was done by her father.



Mayor Nick Proctor recognized Brigg’s promotion and congratulated her on behalf of Council, saying she’s been impressing city staff and police management. She was hired in November of 2015 shortly after graduating from the Wayne County Regional Police Academy.



Proctor noted that Briggs is currently attending Cleary University as a full time student and is scheduled to graduate this December with her bachelor’s degree – all while working full time with the police department.



Throughout her time with the department, Briggs has served as field training officer and instructor in multiple disciplines including firearms, defensive tactics, taser and de-escalation. Briggs was previously assigned to the detective bureau and has also served on the Livingston Regional Swat Team.