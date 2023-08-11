Police Investigate Friday Morning Shooting in Howell

August 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Howell Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours Friday, August 11.



A shooting was reported shortly after midnight near a home on the 400 block of West Street near downtown Howell.



The Howell Police Department and Livingston County Sheriff's Office arrived to find the body of a 20-year-old man. The area was closed off for a few hours for police to conduct an investigation.



Michigan State Police and Livingston County EMS assisted at the scene.



A suspect was reportedly taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.



The investigation is ongoing.