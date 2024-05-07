New City Of Howell Police Chief & Deputy Sworn-In

May 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new Howell Police Chief and Deputy Chief were officially sworn-in at Monday night’s Howell City Council meeting.



Police Chief Mike Dunn and Deputy Chief Matt Kelleher were both administered the Oath of Office and had their new badges pinned on by loved ones.



Dunn previously served as the deputy chief and replaces the now-retired longtime Chief Scott Mannor. Kelleher served as the department’s Accreditation Manager and was a former Howell Police Sergeant.



Dunn said he’s extremely honored to have been selected to fill the role, and feels the department is the “best it’s ever been”. He said the staff they have is amazing, as is the strong support from the City, Council, and residents. Dunn said he looks forward to their adventure, as well as what they can provide to citizens for the future.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida congratulated Dunn and thanked Council for accepting the appointment.



Suida said he’s hired and promoted a lot of people during his 25 years with the City and is really excited about Dunn’s appointment and knows he’ll make an outstanding chief. He added that Dunn already has some great ideas about engaging the community and has a “rockstar department”.



Dunn was hired as a full-time officer for the City of Howell in 2007, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2016, and became the Deputy Chief in 2020. An earlier memo noted that his “vast and unique experiences as a US Marine, a veteran Howell Police Officer, an FBI National Academy graduate, and a Certified Tourism Ambassador, makes him the perfect candidate. His continued involvement in the community, solid ethical morals, professional accolades, and ability to lead are testaments to his dedication”.



The full memo is attached.