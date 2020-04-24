Howell Police Department Announces Promotions

April 24, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



As their chief gets ready to retire next week, the Howell Police Department is announcing four of their own who are being promoted. Howell Police Chief George Basar is retiring next Friday, May 1st after 47 years in law enforcement, and the last 14 as the head the department.



Hoping to make for as smooth a transition as possible, the department has announced a series of promotions resulting from his impending departure. Deputy Chief Scott Mannor will be promoted to Chief of Police. Mannor has been with the department since 2001, was promoted to Sergeant in 2005, Captain in 2014, and reclassified as Deputy Chief in 2015. Being promoted to Deputy Chief is Sergeant Mike Dunn. Dunn has been with Howell Police for 13 years, serving as a Sergeant for the past 4. Detective Derek Burke is moving up to Sergeant. Burke has served as a Field Training Officer, Property and Evidence Manager, and Evidence Technician since joining the force in 2014. And Officer Brooke Briggs is being appointed as Detective. Joining the force in 2015, Briggs has the distinction of being the first female Detective in the history of the Howell Police Department. She has served in a variety of instructing and technician roles, and is a member of the Regional Livingston County SWAT Team.



Mannor, Dunn, and Burke will assume their new duties May 1st, with Burke assuming his as Road Patrol Sergeant on the 4th.