Longtime Howell Police Sergeant & Officer Retiring

May 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two longtime, well-known members of the Howell Police Department are retiring this week.



Sergeant David Fogo and Officer Don Banfield were recognized during Monday night’s virtual Howell City Council meeting. Deputy Chief Mike Dunn said both have had great careers and are outstanding assets for the community, noting their retirements were both honoring and humbling as together they bring more than 50 years of police experience.



Banfield started out with the department in 1997 as a reserve officer, graduated from a police academy and was hired full time in 2001. He’s worked road patrol and as an undercover officer with LAWNET, the Livingston and Washtenaw Area Narcotic Enforcement Team. Banfield currently serves as the resource officer for Howell Public Schools and also graduated from Howell High in 1991. He’s also a firearm and use-of-force instructor, evidence technician, and field training officer. Banfield has garnered numerous awards during his career including six lifesaving awards and a meritorious citation from HPS for an arson arrest.



Banfield said growing up in the community; he left the Marine Corps with a vision of becoming a police officer in his hometown and had the opportunity. He said he’s had an absolutely outstanding career with great leadership the entire way – adding he was very supported in his journey at the department and every time he was down or needed something, he was supported and always had the ability to talk to somebody. He said it has been an honor to serve with the men and women of the department every day and he did the best he could for the citizens of the community.



Banfield added that he was honored to serve as the school resource officer and go in every day trying to promote doing what’s right and being a role model for the kids of the community – calling it the most rewarding eight years of serving the department. Banfield thanked everyone who’s been there for him during his 20-plus years, saying he’s always felt safe and that everybody had his back. He closed by saying it was “a great ride” and he’s going to miss everybody.



Sergeant Fogo was with the Fowlerville Police Department before being hired by Howell Police in July of 2002. He’s worked as a road patrol officer, traffic officer, field training officer, detective, and sergeant. It was noted that he’s handled many large cases that required extensive investigation, including one in which a subject who tried to light a victim on fire their driveway was captured and another arrest that involves a subject who was luring teenage women online. Fogo was eventually being promoted to sergeant. Fogo has been responsible for the Fantasy of Lights parade for the last several years and was one of two accreditation managers for the department. He’s received numerous awards for lifesaving incidents and professional excellence. It was stated that Fogo has a great deal of knowledge that will be a true loss for the department.



Fogo told Council he would try to share a few words without getting choked up. He said it has been an honor to serve the residents and visitors of Howell, and it will be an interesting change after more than 26 years. Fogo further thanked the City for letting him serve the community and giving him the opportunity.



Both Banfield and Fogo will officially retire this Friday.



Mayor Nick Proctor and Council expressed appreciation and respect for all the two have done in serving the community over the years. It was stated they act with professionalism, strength, and authority and take their jobs very seriously but also bring compassion and a sense of humor and they will be missed.



Top photo - Left to right: Sergeant David Fogo and Officer Don Banfield



Bottom photo - Officer Banfield with Howell students