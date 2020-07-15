Howell Police Officer Recognized With Lifesaving Award

July 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell police officer is being recognized for his recent lifesaving actions.



At Monday’s virtual City Council meeting, new City Manager Paul DeBuff announced that Officer Andrew VanBuskirk is being recognized for his professionalism, quick thinking in assessing the situation and without regard for his own safety, taking action that resulted in the saving of a human life.



Officer VanBuskirk was said to be conducting a self-initiated foot patrol on the Howell High School property located at 1200 E. Grand River on Wednesday, July 1st. While in the area commonly referred to as the “Pit”, he heard a male subject yelling that sounded to be in distress. The subject could not be seen due to the thick vegetation. Officer VanBuskirk radioed for assistance and requested medical personnel to the scene before entering the swamp and locating the subject stuck in muck. With assistance from the Howell Area Fire Department, the subject was freed and taken out of the swamp.



Medical personnel later described the subject as being in shock, hypothermic and with low blood sugar. It was later learned that the subject had checked himself out of St. Joseph Mercy – Livingston Hospital on June 29, 2020. It is believed that the subject became stuck in the swamp a short time after checking out of the hospital. It is believed that he had been stuck for approximately 48 hours. The male subject was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.



DeBuff commented it was very good news in current times and reminds that police are good folks who are doing good things out there. He said an informal presentation of the award to Officer VanBuskirk was planned.