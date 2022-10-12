Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment For HPD

October 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Police Department is continuing its accreditation status and inviting public comment.



A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) will arrive on October 25th to examine all aspects of the Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.



Howell Police Chief Scott Mannor says verification by the team that the department meets the Commission’s “best practice” standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation - a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”.



The Howell Police Department was the first in the county to achieve accreditation, which is an ongoing process. Other local law enforcement agencies are pursuing accreditation, with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office the most recent to earn it.



Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.



As part of this final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team.



The Howell Police Department must comply with 105 standards in order to maintain accredited status. Chief Mannor stated “Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs.”



Ret. Chief Neal Rossow is the Accreditation Program Manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. He said “The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.



Comments can be done by telephone or email. The public may call 517-338-9021 on October 25th, between the hours of 10am and 12pm. Email comments can be sent to Captain Matt Kelleher at mkelleher@cityofhowell.org.



Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards. A copy of the standards are available for inspection at the Howell Police Department, 611 E. Grand River, Howell, MI. Those with questions can contact Captain Matt Kelleher at 517-546-1330 x 6781.



Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Howell Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.