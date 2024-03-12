Howell PD Warns Residents of Recent Phone Scam

March 12, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Howell Police remind residents to never give away personal information over the phone after a resident received two scam calls from someone claiming to be with law enforcement.



Deputy Police Chief Michael Dunn told WHMI, the targeted resident told police the caller claimed to be an “OIG Special Agent” and said their social security information was involved in a drug scheme.



The person then received another call from “HPD Sgt. Briggs” from a city number that was likely spoofed to appear as legitimate.



After feeling the second call was odd, the person proceeded to called Howell PD themselves, who confirmed the incident to be a scam.



Howell Police reminds residents to never give away their personal information over the phone.



Anyone who believes they have been a target of a phone scam should call Livingston County Central Dispatch at (517) 546-9111 to file a complaint, or contact Howell PD directly at (517) 546-1330.



Residents can also research information and file a complaint at the provided link.