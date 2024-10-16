Public Hearing Set On HAPRA Parks & Rec Master Plan

October 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public hearing is set next month on a proposed draft of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority Parks and Recreation Master Plan.



Howell Recreation has developed a multi-jurisdiction Parks and Recreation Master Plan to better serve the community in the coming years.



A public hearing to take input on the draft plan will be held at 6:30pm on November 19th at the Oceola Community Center, off Latson Road.



The Plan includes the following communities and entities: Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority, City of Howell, Howell Township, Genoa Township, Oceola Township, and Marion Township.



The Plan evaluates existing recreation opportunities, reviews public input regarding recreation, establishes recreational goals, and proposes a five-year schedule of improvements and other related items that each jurisdiction wishes to pursue.



A link to view the master plan draft online is provided. More information about the meeting and how to submit comments is attached.