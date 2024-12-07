Howell Recreation To Host "Rec The Halls"

December 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Recreation is hosting its largest Christmas event ever next weekend.



Rec the Halls will take place on Saturday, December 14th from 10am to 8pm at the Oceola Community Center.



The festive day is filled with activities and culminates with a magical tree lighting at the Oceola Township Pavilion. Attendees can enjoy breakfast, STEM activities, holiday crafts, an ugly sweater pickleball tournament, as well as family-friendly fun like Santa pictures and snowball dodgeball.



Organizers say there’s something for everyone and it's a perfect way to celebrate the holiday spirit. The cost is $10 per person. Volunteers are currently being sought.



More information is available in the provided link and attachments.



Separately, Santa's Big Red Mailbox is up outside of the Community Center. Kids can write letters to Santa and drop them off in the holiday mailbox between through December 15th. Make sure to include a return address if you'd like a response letter from Santa.