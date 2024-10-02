Howell Area Parks & Recreation Millage Proposal

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters in five local municipalities will cast ballots for a recreation millage in the coming weeks.



The Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority has a millage request on the November General Election ballot.



It will appear before voters in the City of Howell, and portions of Genoa Township, Howell Township, Marion Township, and Oceola Township that are contained within the Howell Public School district boundaries. Those municipalities comprise the Authority and all currently contribute financially to fund programs and operations.



The request is 0.5-mills for five years. It would generate roughly $1.6 (m) million each year levied, starting in December. The cost for the average household with a taxable value of approximately $150,000 would equate to an estimated 21 cents per day or $75/year.



Funds would be dedicated exclusively to improving and maintaining recreation programming, facilities, and amenities in the Howell area.



In order for the millage to be approved, it must pass in each individual municipality.



The same request was on the August Primary ballot and had the popular vote but failed to pass in Marion Township – thus the entire millage failed.



Authority Executive Director Tim Church tells WHMI the proposal is the same but their approach has changed a bit and they are working to address some misconceptions and rumors following the last election. He stressed the funds would strictly stay with the Authority and not be used for programs or activities related to the school district or any City projects – notably the pavilion and racetrack.



Currently, each member municipality contributes an equal amount of $124,500 annually - which makes up the Authority’s revenue.



If the millage passes, then those township contributions will go away – meaning the money stays in the general funds of each municipality and they can allocate it how they see fit for their communities.



Church said they’ll also be able to help reduce costs to patrons if the millage passes, and are looking at about a 15% reduction in fees across the board on average for programs and memberships - which is a great savings for the community. He said they would further be able to address aging infrastructure issues, expand programs, and add new programs for accessible recreation.



To help educate voters, each Monday leading up to election day, the Authority is breaking down a different aspect of the Recreation Millage with “Millage Monday” videos that can be accessed on the Authority’s website and Facebook page. Links are provided.