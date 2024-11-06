Howell Parks and Rec Thanks Voters for Passing Millage

November 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Parks and Recreation Authority Executive Director Tim Church issued the following letter to voters following Tuesday's passage of the agency's millage request:



We are profoundly grateful and excited to announce that the Howell Recreation millage has passed. We want to thank each one of you who came out to support us. This strong, heartfelt backing from our community gives us the opportunity to continue bringing positive experiences to Howell.



To every single resident who voted, thank you. Your support speaks volumes about our shared commitment to making Howell a vibrant and active place for everyone. Because of you, we can begin making immediate improvements on January 2, 2025, free memberships for our residents aged 75 and older and reduces rates for ALL.



This millage wasn’t just about funding; it was about sustaining and enhancing the programs and experiences that bring us all together. Knowing that our community believes in what we do is an incredible motivator. We’re ready and eager to build on this foundation, creating even more opportunities for you and your families to play, grow, and belong.



Thank you, Howell!



Best Regards,



Tim Church

Executive Director