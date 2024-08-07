Howell Parks and Rec Millage Fails

August 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tim Church at the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority issued the following letter after the group's millage request failed in Tuesday's primary election.



Dear Howell Recreation Community,



We wanted to take a moment to update you on the recent millage vote. While the majority of voters did cast a supporting “YES” vote, according to the State Recreation Authority Act, we did need to have the millage successfully pass in each of the 5 municipalities. We were not successful in Marion Township by less than 200 votes. As we are disappointed to report that the millage did not pass, we are deeply encouraged by the support and engagement we received from the community. It’s clear that many of you share our vision for enhancing Howell Recreation, and we are committed to trying again on November 6th.



We understand that there may have been some confusion about what the Howell Recreation Millage supports. We want to clarify a few key points to ensure that everyone has the correct information moving forward:



1. Howell Recreation Millage vs. 2023 School Bond: The Howell Recreation Millage is entirely separate from the 2023 School Bond. The funds from this millage are dedicated solely to supporting and expanding our recreation programs and facilities.



2. Racetrack Projects: This is a private business venture, the millage will not be used for any projects related to the racetrack being built off D-19. Our focus remains on recreational opportunities and community engagement within Howell.



3. Scofield Park Passes: While we understand the frustration regarding park passes to Scofield Park, the millage will not impact this situation. The City of Howell regulates and operates Scofield Park, including the distribution of park passes. To learn more about the City of Howell’s Park Pass policy, click (below).



Our goal is to improve communication and ensure that everyone understands the true purpose and benefits of the Howell Recreation Millage. We are dedicated to addressing any misunderstandings and providing clear, accurate information to our community.



We appreciate your continued support and believe that together, we can make Howell an even better place to live, work, and play. Please stay engaged and informed as we move toward the November 6th vote. Your voice and your vote are crucial in shaping the future of Howell Recreation.



Thank you for your support and dedication to our community.



Best Wishes



Tim Church

Executive Director