New Traffic Control Orders In City Of Howell

February 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some new parking restrictions are in effect in the City of Howell for the “pie” area.



A traffic control order was reproved by City Council establishing “No Parking this side of street” signs on the south side of Liberty Street, south side of McPherson Street., and the north side of Griswold Street.



The order was recommended by the Police Department as it was not included in another order when establishing no parking areas within the surrounding streets.



With time, vehicles have been found to be parked on both sides of the unmarked streets causing restriction to travel for both public and emergency vehicles – notably during big events.



The City says the action will provide better access for vehicles traveling on the listed streets.