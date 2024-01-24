Howell, Others Receive Praise for Water Fluoridation Quality

January 24, 2024

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Oral Health Program is announcing its water fluoridation quality recipients, and some local communities are on the list.



Award recipients include Howell, Dexter, Fenton, Linden, South Lyon, Ann Arbor, and a number of additional communities across Michigan.



The awards come from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2022.



Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive says, “Fluoride is a mineral which prevents tooth decay and supports healthy bones.” The doctor continues, saying, “These awards demonstrate the commitment to quality by these community water systems. Water fluoridation benefits all residents and it has demonstrated its effectiveness in preventing tooth decay throughout an individual’s lifetime.”



Gina Thornton-Evans, DDS, MPH, Acting Director, CDC Division of Oral Health comments, “Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” She adds, “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”



Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.



In 2022, a total of 1,209 public water systems in 27 states received these awards, including 75 systems in Michigan. A full list is available at the link below.