Winter Market Returns To Howell Opera House This Sunday

November 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Winter Market returns to the Howell Opera House this weekend.



The indoor market features a variety of seasonal products and handcrafted items, baked goods, original artwork, local honey, handmade jewelry, handbags, winter décor, unique gifts, soaps, and many other locally made and sourced treasures.



The Market runs from 10am to 2pm this Sunday, November 22nd. Next up is December 6th and 13th, followed by additional dates stretching through the winter into early March.



Howell Opera House/Livingston Arts Council Executive Director Steven Bearden told WHMI they basically turn their street-level space - the one right off Grand River that they call the Grand Room - into an indoor marketplace where people can come in, browse, shop, and discover all kinds of wonderful things from local vendors. One of the things I really like about it is that it’s not just about shopping – it’s about getting people out of the house, bringing them into downtown Howell, and giving people another reason to visit our historic building – and admission is absolutely free”.



Bearden came on board as Executive Director back in July. He said “my number one priority is the restoration of that incredible historic performance hall that’s hidden just above Grand River Avenue. But something I also feel strong about is that the Howell Opera House needs to be an active, vibrant part of this community today, as well. We don’t want people thinking of the Howell Opera House as just some old building we’re trying to restore. We want people coming through our doors, enjoying themselves, experiencing something different, and feeling connected to this place - and the Winter Market is just one of many ways we can begin to make that happen”.



More information in the provided links.