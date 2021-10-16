Scary Storytelling Event At Howell Opera House

October 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents have an opportunity to be frightened by professionals next weekend.



The annual Scary Storytelling Festival will return to Downtown Howell next Saturday, October 23rd featuring the professionals of the Ann Arbor Storytellers’ Guild.



Two different spooky events are being offered. At 7pm, a Children’s Scary Story will take place on the first floor of the Howell Opera House. Admission is free.



That will be followed by a scary story adult concert at 9pm in the 2nd floor theater, which is deemed appropriate for ages 14 and older. A donation of $20 includes dessert and coffee for the adult event. Seating is limited and organizers caution that there is no heat so if the weather is cold outside, it could be chilly in the Opera House.



You’ll find details through the provided link.