Howell Opera House Enters "New Chapter" of Restoring Second-Floor Theater

September 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



That "big secret" revealed by Howell Opera House Executive Director Steven Bearden during Friday's concert at the courthouse, is what he calls a "bigger vision" for efforts to restore the historic second-floor theater of the 1881 Opera House, and why officials believe "this moment is different" than previous attempts.



"The message was not that we have another plan. The message was this project is moving into a new chapter with tangible work and a deliberate sequence of next steps," Bearden told WHMI News.



"There has already been an enormous amount of work invested in saving the building. The challenge now is finishing the job and creating an institution that can sustain itself once the restoration is complete."



Bearden says he understands the public has already heard similar announcements multiple times over the years.



"This has been a very long journey indeed, but there is an important distinction between saving the building and completing the building," he said.



"People before me did tremendous work to acquire it, to stabilize it and preserve it. I've only been in this role since July 1. My responsibility now is to take that foundation that was created, and help move us forward to completion."



Bearden says plans and bids are still being finalized for what he calls a multi-million dollar restoration project.



"We are also working on fundraising and major donor development, expanding sponsorships and partnerships. Growing our revenue streams by things such as wedding receptions, baby showers, birthday parties, corporate rentals and special events," he said.



"We're working on strengthening the already strong programming. Improving the marketing and public awareness. And building a long-term operating model so the restored Opera House is financially sustainable."



Doing so, says Bearden, could bring new economic revenue to the heart of downtown Howell.



More information, including a video of the second-floor theater, is linked below.