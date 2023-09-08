Howell Main Street’s Oktoberfest Returns Saturday

September 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 2nd Annual Howell Oktoberfest returns to State Street in downtown Howell this weekend.



The fundraising event runs from 4 to 10pm on State Street Saturday. It’s organized by Howell Main Street; with support from the City, community, and sponsors.



Howell Main Street COO Kate Litwin said this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever and “We’ve upped our game to make this an authentic Oktoberfest experience”.



A new food vendor will be offering authentic German sausages, schnitzel, and sides and there will be a new band. Various entertainment and activities are planned, including a “best dressed” contest and a dance group that will perform traditional German folk dances.



General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $20 at the door.



Funds raised through the Oktoberfest will be returned to the community in the form of events and activities that support the Main Street mission - to create a vibrant, strong, and economically viable downtown.



More information and a schedule of events is available in the attached release.