Woody The Groundhog To Make Annual Prediction

January 28, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County's resident weather-guessing woodchuck will take center stage next week for her 23rd annual Groundhog Day prediction.



A ceremony and events are planned next Wednesday, February 2nd to see if Woody from the Howell Conference & Nature Center will see her shadow or embrace the possibility of an early spring.



Director of Community Impact Patty Rudd said they held a great virtual event last year due to COVID with a wonderful response from the community but are very excited to have people come back on site. The event is free and geared toward all ages. Rudd says there will be light refreshments, wildlife displays and a fun program leading up to Woody’s prediction at 8:30am. The prediction will be streamed live from the Nature Center’s Facebook page for anyone who can’t make the event.



Director of Wildlife and Education Laura Butler says the event offers an opportunity to share information about the Center and the animals they care for, which are educational and ambassadors for their species. She says they’ll talk about groundhogs and why they’re so important in the area and to the local ecosystem.



As for Woody, Butler told WHMI she’s around 75% accurate, which is far higher than some of the other groundhogs that make predictions.



For the prediction, Butler says Woody goes into her stump, which is her little house, and when they open the door she has 30 seconds to come out and decide if there will be an early spring or more winter – adding Woody is a pretty smart lady and uses meteorology to help her.



A fundraiser is also underway to help provide Woody and her woodchuck friends with a larger home and exhibit with more space and opportunities to engage in more natural behaviors.



The new habitat would be much larger and complex with changing topography and vegetation, along with more opportunities to engage in natural behaviors like digging, burrowing, climbing and interacting with environment. What was said to be most exciting is that the new habitat would have an attached holding building for the winter. Right now, the groundhogs at the Center have to go to a different space every winter where they can stay a bit warmer but with the new habitat and holding building, they’ll be able to stay in their home year-round.



Butler said the current habitat meets all of the needs of their permanent resident woodchucks but they want to make sure they’re giving them everything they need to thrive under human care. She said they wish they could live out in the wild but due to their injuries or whatever their circumstances were, they’re not able to survive out in the wild so they want to bring the wild to them.



Butler said the Nature Center currently has three resident woodchucks that all came to through their Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic as orphaned babies, with or without injures, and they’re happy to provide them with permanent homes where they can help teach people about woodchucks and learn to live in harmony with them. Butler said groundhogs provide a lot of great benefits that people really aren’t aware of in that they’re good for soil health and seed dispersal and play an important role in the ecosystem.



Donations will be accepted at Wednesday’s event for Woody’s new habitat, which Rudd said they’ve been hoping to add for over a year. Around $26,000 has been raised but she says they’re hoping to double that if possible, and are hoping to raise around $5,000 from Woody’s event. Those wishing to donate can do so on the Nature Center’s website and Facebook page.



Also as part of Wednesday’s festivities is the popular Groundhog Day costume contest and people are encouraged to come dressed up as winter, spring, a groundhog or whatever they see fit. In addition to the costume contest, there’s also a Groundhog Day snack contest in which families are invited to make themed snacks and submit a photo, which must be entered by 11:59pm this Sunday for a chance to win a special prize.



Details about the event and fundraiser are available through the provided link.