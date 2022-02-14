Howell Nature Center Highlights Owls, Winter Activities

February 14, 2022

By Jessica Mathews/ news@whmi.com





A number of unique programs and events are taking place at the Howell Nature Center this month to help keep people occupied and beat those winter blues.



The Center offers community programming, wildlife education and nature programming all winter and spring, which officials say is a great place to come as a family or even alone to enjoy nature and learn about what the Center offers as well as the native Michigan wildlife in their parks.



Director of Wildlife and Education Laura Butler said there are a lot of family events to help get kids out of the house and burn off some energy but also a lot of owl programming that’s really popular in the winter. Butler told WHMI they have some owls that live at the Center permanently because they can’t be released back out into the wild.



“Wild About Owls” will take place this Friday from 6 to 8pm.



Additionally, the Center is also ramping up for their busy season in their Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic. Starting in March, the Center will begin getting more injured and orphaned baby animals. The Clinic typically gets between 1,000 to 2,000 babies from roughly March through August and officials said support from the community helps them take care of all those animals in need.



