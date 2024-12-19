"Winter At Hogwarts" & "Camp Frosty" At Howell Nature Center

Jessica Mathews / news@wshmi.com





Some winter-themed activities are planned for kids at the Howell Nature Center.



The Nature Center invites the community to come celebrate the holiday season with one of its most popular events – “Winter at Hogwarts”.



It’s described as “a magical night that will include crafts, potions, defense against the dark arts, golden snitches, herbology (and plant your own plant!), and of course, meeting some of our very own "magical beasts"! Come dressed in your house colors or as your favorite characters”.



Revenue from the event helps the Nature Center care for injured and orphaned wildlife.



The Nature Center finishes up the year with its equally popular “Camp Frosty” that aims to help keep kids busy when they’re out of school.



With winter break just around the corner, the Center says parents can replace their children’s potential screen time with enriching activities at Camp Frosty - offered December 23, 26, 27, 30th, and January 2nd and 3rd.



The Center says “Campers will enjoy the “magic” of summer day camp over winter break. Camp Frosty will get kids outside to enjoy winter activities such as snow games, broom-ball, and sledding (weather permitting), with a mix of our traditional activities like archery, wildlife programming, and more”.



More information about the events is provided in the links.