Howell Nature Center Fundraiser Seeks To Help Injured Animals

September 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A fundraising campaign is returning to again support the Howell Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic.



The “Back to Wildlife School” campaign aims to support the clinic as the fall season approaches with continued financial uncertainty. While the Center has seen continuing revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic, thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all donations made through October 1st will be matched up to $25,000. The goal is to raise $50,000.



Director of Wildlife & Education Laura Butler said they’re again seeing record numbers of orphaned and injured wildlife coming to the Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic. She also noted they’re seeing more animals injured due to human-wildlife conflict.



Butler will also be a guest this Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI's Viewpoint.