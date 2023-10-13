Howell Nature Center To Host "Wild Wonderful Night" Fundraiser

October 13, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Howell Nature Center is celebrating its most important charity event of the year on Thursday, November 2nd.



The event, called, “A Wild, Wonderful Night” benefits wildlife rehabilitation and Education. This year’s event is being held at the Waldenwoods Banquet Center in Howell. The signature auction event is typically attended by more than 250 guests.



The Howell Nature Center is announcing the event to give guests plenty of time to register. Activities include photo opportunities, silent and live auctions, music, and more.



The Howell Nature Center is on Triangle Lake Road, and helps a variety of animals. The center strives to provide quality wildlife care with the hopes of rehabilitation and release back to the wild.



More information about the event and to register are available in the provided links.