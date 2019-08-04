Howell Nature Center Treats Owl Caught In Net

August 4, 2019

An owl was treated at the Howell Nature Center after becoming entangled in a soccer net in Canton.



Canton Twp. Police responded to the scene Friday after receiving a call that there was an owl caught in the soccer net and it was “unable to get free.” After the owl was carefully cut loose from the net it was taken to the Howell Nature Center, given an examination, and was treated for its injuries. A photo on the Canton Public Safety Dept. Facebook page showed pictures of the owl being freed from the soccer netting, and later at the nature center south of Howell, with a bandaged midsection.