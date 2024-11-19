Howell Nature Center Nears $100,000 goal; Will Reopen This Weekend

November 19, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Howell Nature Center has experienced some tough times lately. First it was the death of a child who was struck by a tree while camping out at the center, which was followed by a decline in donations. That has been exacerbated by higher costs, such as medicine, utilities and food costs.



As result, the nature center had to stop accepting injured wild animals, close its Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, and layoff some staff. But thanks to an outpouring of support from people around the community, the state and even out of state, the center will soon be able to reopen its doors.



According to CEO Tina Bruce, the center took in $48,000 on Friday, and by the end of the day Monday, donations stood at about $90,000 — or nine-tenths of the $100,000 goal.



As a result, the center will reopen its doors to the public on Saturday, and at no charge, as a "thank you" for all the contributions. The clinic will also be reopened this weekend.



Donations may be sent to the HNC by going to their website (howellnaturecenter.org) or by donating at one of the upcoming events, such as the Christmas tree sale, which begins on Nov. 29th.