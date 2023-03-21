Howell Nature Center Sets Opening Date for Sky Tykes

March 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com.



The Howell Nature Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and released a grand opening date for their new Sky Tykes ropes course.



Sky Tykes is a mini ropes course for children 48” tall and below. As the newest addition to the Nature Center, Sky Tykes offers high ropes adventure education to a younger demographic.



Parents are able to play and assist their children by walking alongside them on the course, or step back and watch. As kids explore the course and test their limits, they’re securely harnessed in and monitored by a Nature Center staff member.



While registration is currently closed for grand opening day on April 2nd, Sky Tykes will be available for registered guests on Sundays throughout the month of April & May.



Guests must pre-register to participate. Registration is $5 per child not inclusive of the Howell Nature Center’s daily admission fees.



As part of the Adventure Education Program, children 5 and up can participate in zip-lining and rock climbing. Guests 10 and up can enjoy the High Ropes Course, Giant Swing, Leap of Faith, and Crate Stack.



More information can be found on the Howell Nature Center’s webpage included in the provided link.