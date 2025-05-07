Howell Nature Center Reaches Goal for New Incubator in 45 Minutes

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Nature Center is adding a new piece of equipment to help animals in need.



A campaign to raise $1,000 was launched on Monday to purchase a BabyWarm incubator, which was fully funded within 45 minutes.



The center is down to only one large incubator.



Laura Butler, Senior Director of Wildlife and Education, said incubators are vital for animal rehabbers. Not only do they help with babies who struggle with temperature regulation, they also help animals who come in with hypothermia or in shock.



Butler said it was amazing to see the support for the community, not only for the incubator, but also other fundraisers.



The center may look at getting an additional incubator to make sure all animals that need it are able to use it in a timely manner.



People can also donate anytime to help or purchase something from their Amazon wish list. Through the end of May, they are hosting their annual Baby Shower fundraiser.



(photo credit: Howell Nature Center)