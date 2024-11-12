Howell Nature Center Needs $50,000 in Donations for Injured Wildlife Program

November 12, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Howell Nature Center says it can no longer accept any more injured or orphaned animals at the animal rehabilitation center due to a lack of sufficient funds. The center states it needs $50,000 from private individuals and businesses in order to reopen and finish the calendar year.



Posting on a social media website, center officials say they have been forced to discontinue accepting new patients at the rehab clinic due to, quote, "increased prices of food, medical supplies, utilities, and general building costs.”



Again, quoting from the post, the center says, “We have reached a point where the funds we have to help (wildlife) have been exhausted for the year.” The center sees over 2,000 injured birds, mammals and other animals each year at its 230-acre site in Marion Township, south of Howell.



The Howell Nature Center is home to Woody the Woodchuck, Michigan’s official groundhog, who makes annual predictions (70% accuracy rate) on when spring will return.



People can contribute to the Howell Nature Center by going to https://howellnaturecentergiving.campbraingiving.com/, or mailing to Howell Nature Center, 1005 Triangle Lake Rd., Howell, MI 48843.