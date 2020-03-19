Howell Nature Center In Need Of Assistance

March 19, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Howell Nature Center is in need of emergency assistance as a large source of their revenue has been cut off during the outbreak.



A large percentage of the Nature Center’s revenue comes from school-based nature education camps and weekend retreat groups that serve over 10,000 students, annually. With most of these spring camps having been cancelled, they are in urgent need of help from the public to help keep their doors open for wildlife during these times.



CEO John “JC” Carlson said in a release that they are anticipating continued cancellations into June and that this funding is critical to supporting all operational and staff resources. He says this “will clearly put funding for the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at risk.” The Center is Michigan’s largest and cares for more than 4,000 injured or orphaned wildlife, yearly. On top of that, the Nature Center is entering the “baby season” which could be potentially record breaking.



Those interested in helping with a monetary donation can do so online at www.howellnaturecenter.org, or by mail to Howell Nature Center, 1005 Triangle Lake Road, Howell, MI 48843.