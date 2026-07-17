Howell Nature Center Launches Go Wild for Wildlife Fundraising Campaign

July 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Nature Center has launched an urgent community-wide fundraising campaign, Go Wild for Wildlife, with the goal of raising $100,000 in just 10 days to stabilize operations and ensure its future, according to a release.



The campaign comes after what the Center calls a "difficult decision to temporarily pause accepting new wildlife rehabilitation patients due to critical operational funding challenges."



Additional injured and orphaned wildlife cannot be admitted until operations are stabilized.



"Transparency is incredibly important to us, especially with our closest partners and supporters," said Jennifer Nielsen, Board Chair "Making the decision to temporarily pause new wildlife intakes was heartbreaking, but it was necessary to ensure we can continue providing the highest level of care to the animals already depending on us. Our hope is that this campaign will allow us to reopen our doors to wildlife in need as quickly as possible."



The campaign encourages broad community participation by asking supporters to make a gift of just $5. With more than 43,000 social media followers, if each supporter donated $5, the Center said the campaign would far exceed its goal.



Community members are also encouraged to:



● Make a donation of any amount.

● Share the campaign on social media.

● Volunteer at Howell Nature Center.

● Encourage employers to sponsor the campaign or match employee donations.

● Make a leadership gift to help secure the Center's future.



"Every donation, no matter the size, helps tip the scales in the right direction," said Laura Moran, Director of Wildlife and Interim co-director "This campaign isn't simply about raising dollars-it's about protecting wildlife, preserving environmental education, and ensuring this incredible community resource continues serving generations to come."



The Go Wild for Wildlife campaign runs for 10 days. To donate or learn more about the campaign, visit the link below, or follow Howell Nature Center on Facebook and Instagram.