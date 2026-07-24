Howell Nature Center Hits Fundraising Goal, Continues to Seek Support

July 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Nature Center says it reached its $100,000 fundraising goal in just six days, meaning it is again accepting new animals in need of care.



The Nature Center continues to seek donations, adding a group of generous donors will match every dollar, up to $50,000, for the next couple days.



Here's the message posted to social media:



"YOU DID IT... in just 6 days! But we're not done yet.



Once again, you have shown us how deeply committed you are to helping helpless animals, inspiring children to connect with nature, and ensuring the Howell Nature Center can continue fulfilling its mission.



Today is Day 7 of our 10 Days to $100K: Go Wild for Wildlife campaign, and because of your incredible generosity, we have already reached our initial goal!!!!



If that wasn't exciting enough.....



A generous group of donors has stepped forward to match every donation, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 if our community continues to rally behind us for the next 4 days.



This matching opportunity means every gift will have twice the impact.



Every additional gift will strengthen the care we provide, support our long-term sustainability, and help ensure the Howell Nature Center continues serving wildlife, children, and our community for generations to come.



So, what do you say? Let's go doubly wild for wildlife and make every matching dollar count.



Thank you for believing in our mission. We couldn't do this without you"



Information on how to donate is linked below.



Photo courtesy of the Howell Nature Center.