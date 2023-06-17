Hail Storm Causes Extensive Flooding At Howell Nature Center

June 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Nature Center has re-opened following extensive damage from the hail storm that hit late Thursday afternoon.



The Welcome Center had extensive flooding across the whole building and was closed on Friday as a result.



While there was a broad range of damage across the entire property, it’s still being assessed with the proper people to see what needs to be done going forward. The Center said most importantly staff and wildlife are safe following the storm.



The park re-opened today but officials ask that anyone planning on visiting pre-register to ease the process of admission and they appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as they navigate this ongoing issue.