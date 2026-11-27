Howell Nature Center Christmas Tree Sale Returns Thanksgiving Weekend

November 27, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



The Howell Nature Center is inviting families to skip the Black Friday crowds and go green this Thanksgiving weekend as its annual Christmas Tree Sale returns November 27 through 29. The three-day event offers visitors a chance to pick out a Christmas tree, explore the Nature Center and support local wildlife rehabilitation and education programs.



The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Howell Nature Center, located at 1005 Triangle Lake Road in Howell. CEO Melissa Westlake told WHMI the organization is excited to welcome the community back for the popular holiday tradition, although tree inventory is more limited than usual this year. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and shoppers are encouraged to arrive early.



Every Christmas tree purchase includes free admission to the Nature Center's Wild Wonders Park and grounds for the day, allowing families to visit the center's animal ambassadors and enjoy its outdoor attractions. Westlake says the sale has become a favorite annual tradition, with many familiar faces returning year after year to select their Christmas trees.



The trees are being supplied through a partnership with Corson's Tree Farm, a Michigan-based company that Westlake credited with helping make this year's event possible. She says the Nature Center will have the necessary materials available for customers to transport their trees, and staff can even assist with loading them onto vehicles.



Proceeds from the Christmas Tree Sale support a wide range of Howell Nature Center programs, including wildlife rehabilitation, care for the animals at Wild Wonders Park, summer camps and nature education. Westlake emphasized that while the tree sale isn't the organization's largest annual fundraiser, it remains an important and much-loved community event.



Visitors can also take advantage of a special Black Friday promotion on November 27, when the Nature Center gift shop will offer 10 percent off purchases. Those who simply want to visit the facility without purchasing a tree can do so at regular admission prices of $9 for adults and $7 for children. Children ages two and younger are admitted free, as are Howell Nature Center members.



The Christmas Tree Sale takes place Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 1005 Triangle Lake Road in Howell. Trees are available while supplies last.