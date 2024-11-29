"Green Friday" At Howell Nature Center

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents and families are encouraged to escape the “Black Friday” stress with a family day out during “Green Friday” at the Howell Nature Center.



People can pick out their perfect Christmas tree, visit the Center’s animal ambassadors, enjoy 15% off on all welcome center gift items, and hike the trails.



CEO Tina Bruce told WHMI they actually used to grow trees on the Center’s property but it got to be too labor intensive so now they get the trees from a farm north of Grand Rapids.



Bruce noted that “Green Friday” is a very popular event and longstanding holiday tradition - and they’ll have around 450 trees of varying sizes, wreaths, and garland for sale starting at 10am. Also on Friday, they’ll be serving up hot chocolate for shoppers.



The Howell Nature Center is located at 1005 Triangle Lake Road.