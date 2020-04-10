Howell Nature Center Cancels Spring Programs

April 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Howell Nature Center says it has canceled spring programs as the devastating effects of COVID-19 play out globally and locally.



The Nature Center will maintain its temporary closure status until further notice. However in a newsletter, officials said they hope that it can open soon. Officials say they are in close contact with local health officials in discussing the role the center can play in the near future toward helping the community heal. Options are being explored, that a minimum, would begin by opening a portion of the park while ensuring social distancing and allowing the community valuable time in the outdoors.



As for how the COVID-19 crisis will affect Camp Wonder Summer Programs, officials say they’re optimistic that day and overnight camp is still happening but they plan to have more answers as the COVID-19 health crisis unfolds. They stress that the top priority remains the health and safety of campers and the community but they also know that in 2020, summer camp will be even more important. After such a difficult crisis, officials say children need to heal, grow, and be wild in nature more than ever.



Meanwhile, the Nature Center’s Wildlife Clinic remains open and officials say they’re thankful for how the community has helped the Nature Center keep the wildlife clinic open and wildlife ambassadors cared for. The clinic will had a record year for intakes last year and officials are preparing for an upcoming influx as spring is the busiest time of year for wildlife babies. More than half of the animals arrive during the months of May, June and July and many are orphaned or injured and require specialized care. More information on activity can be found through the provided link.