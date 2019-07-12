Howell Nature Center Welcomes Two New Board Members

July 12, 2019

The Howell Nature Center has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors for 2019.



The newly appointed board members are Alexander Pushman of Brighton and Laura Deierlein of Howell. The Howell Nature Center’s 10-member Board of Directors helps provide oversight to ensure the mission, strategic direction and fiduciary responsibility of the non-profit organization remain intact. Pushman is a business owner and a retirement consultant with a financial group who is said to be very involved in the community. Pushman said he wants to continue to help the Howell Nature Center make an impact on the younger generation. Deierlein is the founder and president of a company that provides support and expansion for companies in international markets. Deierlein said she’s eager to serve and want to help provide the community with opportunities to interact with nature and also find imaginative ways to support the costs of rehabilitating injured wildlife.



Both new board members will serve three year terms. More information is available through the link. (JM)