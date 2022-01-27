Howell Nature Center Names 2022 Board Of Directors

January 27, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Nature Center has announced Board of Director appointments for 2022.



The board includes 12 members who provide oversight to ensure that the non-profit’s mission, strategic direction and fiduciary responsibility remain intact. The board elected officers on January 20th.



Rhett Rowe is the board chairman and president, Laura Deierlein was named vice chair, Robert Geake will serve as secretary and Greg Wahowiak as treasurer. Various board committee chairs were also named. The leadership board officers each serve a 1-year term.



Since 1963, the Howell Nature Center has served as a natural resource for wildlife rehabilitation, education and advocacy. The facility is nestled around Pleasant Lake, among 230 rolling acres. In addition to summer camps for children, the Center offers comprehensive outdoor education and recreation programs; a premier wildlife rehabilitation clinic, the Wild Wonders Wildlife Park, and an adventure education center.



The Center's mission is to, through mutual respect, “teach others how to be faithful caretakers of each other and the natural world around us”.



CEO John Carlson commented that they couldn't be more excited about the prospects for a great 2022.