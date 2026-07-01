Howell Native Named '25 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year

July 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell native Derek S. Tessier was named the 2025 Navy Reserve Sailor of the Year, one of the highest honors awarded to enlisted Sailors in the Navy Reserve.



Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Tessier was selected from more than 12,000 eligible First Class Petty Officers, according to his mother, Livingston County Treasurer Jennifer Nash.



He serves at the Office of Naval Intelligence Brooks Center for Maritime Engagement in Washington, D.C., which supports key intelligence missions vital to national security.



Tessier was formally recognized on May 29, during a ceremony held at the Pentagon Hall of Heroes in Arlington, Virginia.



He received the honor from Acting Chief of Navy Reserve Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, who praised his dedication, leadership, and exceptional service.



As part of the Navy’s recognition, Tessier will participate in Chief Petty Officer Initiation, after which he will be meritoriously advanced to the rank of Chief Petty Officer.