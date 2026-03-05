Howell Native Karl Kling Pens New Book “Blown Save”

March 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Karl Kling is a Howell native well known for being an author, husband, dad with three sons, plus a former reporter and longtime baseball coach. He recently released his new book “Blown Save” about a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan that kills people.



Kling told WHMI's Mike Scott his writing style isn't for everyone, and that it's for people who don't take life too seriously. Along with writing thrillers, he’s written a crime-fiction book called “Takin’ Care of Business” as well as a suspense-mystery titled “The Boys are Back in Town.” He says he’s finally written the books that have been floating around his mind for quite some time.



Meanwhile, Kling has had a successful career as a baseball coach for more than 30 years, teaching the game to players at many different levels. But that’s not all. He’s also been a small-town newspaper reporter and editor, spending most of the 1990s covering politics.



Kling's entire interview with WHMI's Mike Scott is linked below.



A link to learn more about Kling’s career and his new book is posted below.