Motorsports Gateway Project Moving Forward In City Of Howell

December 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large motorsports complex is proceeding in the City of Howell.



At a special meeting this month, Council approved a purchase agreement for the sale of three parcels of land totaling 273-acres in the Loop Road area, to the south by I-96, to Motorsports Gateway Garage Condos Howell LLC. The applicant was formerly referred to as JD Racing, which consists of the father-son team Mark and Jordan Dick.



Howell City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI it’s all good news and very exciting. He said the applicants are moving forward and will have their first closing on or before January 9th for one of the parcels and will then get in there and start doing some work. 60 days after that, he says they’ll close on the other two parcels.



Once they close on all three, Suida says they’ll own the property and can move forward with the site plan. He noted the PUD agreement and side plan are almost completed and again, the applicants are in the process of purchasing that one parcel and looking at a spring start date. Suida said hopefully by fall, they’ll have a track up and running and maybe some condos built.



Plans call for a mixed-use, multi-phase development that caters to automotive enthusiasts with a race track circuit and high-end garage condos. There would be a maximum of 200 condo units when the complex is complete.



Phase 1-A would feature 92 high-end garage condo units, a 1.4-mile driving circuit, and a paddock area and building. That would include parking and outdoor event space, automotive detailing services, food and beverage services, a temporary fitness center, and public restrooms. A refueling station with above-ground tanks would be located southwest of the paddock area.



Phase 1-B would involve a half-mile extension to the driving course, additional condo units, and the construction of a pit-lane clubhouse. The 2nd and 3rd phases propose an automotive innovation park and mixed-use entertainment district.



More information about the project is available in the provided link.