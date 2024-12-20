Howell Mother Will Serve No Jail Time for Toddler's Accidental Shooting Death

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County mother whose two-year-old son died after shooting himself with an unsecured gun last year will not serve any time in jail.



42-year-old Tonya Lacey, of Howell, received her sentence on Thursday, after her sentencing was delayed in May.



Lacey pleaded no contest to a charge of 2nd degree child abuse.



The incident took place on June 11 in the family’s home in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. The toddler was able to gain access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in an accidental shooting.



The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The judge discharged Lacey with no further probation. According to an article from CBS, the judge said there was no action the court could take that would change the outcome.



“‘It is a tragedy, and I don’t think that further action this court takes or doesn’t take regards to sentencing is going to change anything for Ms. Lacey. As a mother, I’m certain that she’s living in her own personal grief,’ said Judge Cavanaugh,” the CBS article said.



Lacey has been on probation, taking gun safety courses and in counseling throughout the court process.