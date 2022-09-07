Howell Woman Reported Missing

September 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Friends and family are searching for a Howell woman who has been missing since Sunday night.



59-year-old Kelly Michele Dorsey is described as a white female, standing approximately 5-foot-4, and weighing 95 pounds. She has gray hair with blonde ends, about mid-back length.



Howell Police were contacted Tuesday by Dorsey’s family, who reported she had been missing since approximately 7pm Sunday. Dorsey was last seen at her residence in the City of Howell.



Family members told WHMI she suffers from mental health issues and may or may not be wearing shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howell Police Department at 517-540-6704.