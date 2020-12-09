New Pedestrian Crossings Being Installed In Downtown Howell

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The installation of new pedestrian crossings in downtown Howell is continuing – although apparently not everyone in the community is pleased.



The crosswalk locations include West Grand River between Chestnut and Center in front of the Howell Carnegie District Library; on East Grand River between State Street and Court; and on East Grand River in front of City Hall. The crossings were intended to serve as an enhancement to activities downtown and help provide a safer environment.



City Council met virtually Monday night and City Manager Paul DeBuff reported the project is moving along. He says DPW crews have backfilled the islands with dirt and pavement markings and signage will be installed this week. DPS Director Erv Suida noted that pavement markings with white bars to signify the crosswalk will be done this week and delineators will be going in on the edges, along with some robust signage. By end of the week, he said everyone should have good understanding of what the crosswalks are going to look like. Suida said they’ll look nice and everything will be very visible, well-marked and function well.



Councilman Bob Ellis and Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor brought up conversations that have been taking place on social media, which involve some complaints and concerns about the new crosswalks but also some positive feedback. Manor stated that the comments have been quite interesting in following the different conversations. Based on those, he said the City will need to buy extra signs and shrubbery as people have said they’ll be running them over. Manor said other people commented there can’t be parades through there because of the obstacles in the middle of the road. Manor said he has heard some positive feedback from merchants uptown that promotes more foot traffic and makes that foot traffic much safer. He said there were a number convinced they won’t be able to turn left and that will slow down traffic.



Other concerns were centered on safety and visual blockage with the islands and possible tree plantings. Landscaping will likely be done in the spring. Suida relayed that no trees would be planted in the islands and they’re leaning toward low-growth rose bushes – similar to what’s on Sibley Street that seem to be pretty self-tolerant. Regardless; he stressed that whatever it is, it will be a low-growth planting.