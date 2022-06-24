Michigan Challenge Balloonfest Floats Into Howell

The 37th Annual Michigan Challenge Balloonfest has finally landed.



The Michigan Challenge is the state championship of hot air ballooning and takes place on the grounds of the Howell High School complex all weekend long.



The event is hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. Membership Development Director Diane Samples tells WHMI they have 31 pilots competing this year who come out with their crews and families.



Favorable weather is expected to generate large crowds. Some of the big attractions include the balloon glow Saturday, mass balloon launches and fireworks tonight; along with family activities, a carnival, and a large variety of food and entertainment.



For the popular balloon glow, hot air balloons inflate on the launch field and glow their envelopes against the summer night sky.



