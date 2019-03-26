Howell Mayor & Pro-Tem To Fund City Fees For Memorial Day Parade

Two Howell city officials have stepped up financially to help make an annual county-wide event happen again this year.



The Howell City Council met Monday night and voted to turn down a waiver request for civic event fees for the annual Memorial Day parade, which is put on by the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell. Due to continued budget pressures, last year the city enacted a policy with a cost sharing requirement to recoup 50% of the fees incurred by the city for events. Previously, the city absorbed all of the costs for things such as policing, barricades and street closures etc. Due to hefty budget challenges but recognizing various events are a benefit to the community, the city implemented a policy in which the city would fund 50% of the cost. The American Legion had sought a waiver for the estimated $1,700 fee for the parade, which was said would be a burden on the organization and members due to multiple factors and funding of other items. A request was also made to the Livingston County Department of Veterans’ Services but it indicated they did not have the resources to assist with the costs. After officially voting down the fee waiver to avoid setting any precedents, Howell Mayor Nick Proctor and Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Manor announced that they would personally pay for the fee and split the cost. Manor noted he wrestled with it but felt to be fair, they must be uniform in policy for all events and not set waiver precedents.



Proctor told WHMI it was a tough budget issue for council last May and it was decided to provide some modest relief to the general fund by charging 50% of costs to those who are putting on events but unfortunately, that hits veterans too with the American Legion and Memorial Day parade. Proctor said they really didn’t want to carve out an exception but for this year, he and Manor will kick in to fund the city portion of that charge. Proctor said the American Legion will need to figure out a long term solution to come up with ways to fund the fee though, and he’ll continue to contribute. Proctor noted the parade is a county wide event supporting veterans from the entire county so he’s a bit disappointed the county veterans department could not contribute but recognized they have their own budget considerations, just as the city does so he and Manor will kick in to make it happen this year. He says they welcome other contributions to the American Legion as well and encouraged anyone who might want to donate toward the cost to contact him or Manor via email at NProctor@CityofHowell.org or SManor@CityofHowell.org.



The fact the county veterans department would not fund the fee for the parade event did not sit well with many on city council as it is centered on veterans and involves a program at the Livingston County Veterans Memorial in downtown Howell. It was stated during the meeting that this was “a classic case of the city absorbing the party for the county” and the fee is a nominal amount when considering what the county-wide operational veteran millage generates. Councilwoman Jan Lobur found the county denial “very bothersome” and said she appreciated the good will contribution of Proctor and Manor but was still upset the county wouldn’t cover the cost. (JM)