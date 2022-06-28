Gerald Knight Named Grand Marshal For Howell Melonfest Parade

June 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of Howell’s original melon farmers has been named the Grand Marshal for this year’s Melon Festival Parade.



The City of Howell surprised and congratulated Gerald Knight as the Grand Marshal for this year’s Howell Melon Festival Parade on Tuesday.



The Knight family is one of Howell’s original melon farmers. Gerald’s father, Stanley Knight, began growing the melons on his farm in the 1920’s. Gerald’s right hand man on the farm is his nephew, Doug Dryer.



The Howell Melon Festival was founded in 1960 by Dr. Louis (Pat) May, a local physician and melon grower. This year will mark the 62nd annual Howell Melon Festival.



Recreation Manager of Special Events for the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority (HAPRA) Jordan Jones commented “The Melon Festival Committee is honored to present Gerald Knight as the Grand Marshal for this year's Melon Parade. The 62nd Melon Festival is going back to its roots and there is no better way to do that than by honoring one of the original Melon Farmers”.



City Manager Erv Suida said the Howell Melon Festival is a wonderful tradition celebrating their agricultural community. He said it’s only fitting that one of the original melon farmers serve as the Grand Marshal for this year’s parade – adding they sincerely thank Knight and his family, as well as the agricultural community, for all they have contributed and continue to contribute.